Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli Army in border villages

Shafaq News- Beirut

Clashes erupted on the eastern outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, local media reported on Tuesday, adding that Hezbollah targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in several border areas inside Lebanese territory.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah said it had struck multiple Israeli border settlements, including Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and Kfar Yuval. The group also reported carrying out attacks using explosive drones and guided missiles against Israeli military vehicles, affirming direct hits. Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed that 36 soldiers were wounded in fighting in Lebanon over the past two days. It added that since the start of the conflict in Lebanon, a total of 411 soldiers have been injured, including 27 in serious condition and 60 moderately wounded.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the total death toll since March 2 has risen to 1,461, with 4,430 wounded. In Israel, the Health Ministry –which is subject to extensive military censorship– claimed that 163 people were taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing total injuries since the start of the war to around 7,000.