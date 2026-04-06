Hezbollah steps up rocket fire as Israel strikes Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Monday launched a series of rocket attacks targeting multiple Israeli settlements, including Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, and Liman, as cross-border fighting escalated.

In a string of statements, the group said the strikes coincided with attacks on Israeli troop concentrations and positions near the southern Lebanese frontier, including Ainata, Maroun Al-Ras, and the Fatima Gate area in Kfarkila.

Hezbollah also struck a Merkava tank in the border town of Rshaf, claiming a direct hit.

Israel, meanwhile, conducted extensive airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon and beyond, hitting towns including Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, Sidon, and parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs, with additional strikes reported in the eastern Beqaa region. The attacks targeted residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure, with several areas hit multiple times, according to local reports.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the total death toll since March 2 has risen to 1,461, with 4,430 wounded. In Israel, the Health Ministry –which is subject to extensive military censorship– claimed that 163 people were taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing total injuries since the start of the war to around 7,000.