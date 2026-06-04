US urges Americans in Middle East to exercise caution

Shafaq News- Middle East

The US Embassy in Israel on Thursday urged American citizens in the Middle East to remain vigilant amid heightened regional tensions, reiterating travel warnings for several countries, including Iraq.

The embassy said that due to increased tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly, noting that US State Department travel advisories for Bahrain, Israel, the West Bank, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates remain at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, while the travel advisories for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, and Yemen remain at Level 4: Do Not Travel.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Baghdad issued several security alerts this year following drone attacks near Baghdad International Airport and the US diplomatic support center, warning that Iran-aligned armed groups could target American interests throughout Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.