US General to embark on urgent Middle East tour to prevent conflict and protect troops

Shafaq News/ A senior US military official is set to embark on a tour of the Middle East to emphasize the importance of deterring escalation and ensuring the protection of US forces in the region. The US Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on Saturday.

General C.Q. Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will visit Egypt, Jordan, and Israel in the coming days to meet with his counterparts and other officials to discuss regional tensions and security concerns.

In a statement, the Joint Chiefs underscored that Brown's visit reflects the United States' "long-standing commitment to the Middle East." The statement also highlighted that "Gen. Brown will continue to stress the importance of deterring further escalation of hostilities, protecting US forces in the region, US support of Israel's self-defense, and a coordinated effort in providing humanitarian assistance to the civilians."

The visit comes at a time when the United States is seeking to broker a ceasefire agreement in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza and Israel. While an agreement remains elusive, Brown noted that reaching one "would help reduce tensions."

Speaking to Reuters before landing in Jordan, Brown stated, "At the same time, as I talk to my counterparts, what are the things we can do to deter any type of broader escalation and ensure we're taking all the appropriate steps to (avoid) … a broader conflict."

Tensions have been high following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh during his visit to Tehran late last month, an incident for which Iran has vowed to exact a severe response, holding Israel responsible. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has also threatened retaliation after Israel killed the senior commander Fouad Shukur in an attack on Beirut's southern suburb last month.

Although Iran has not publicly specified a target for its retaliation, US officials say they are closely monitoring any signs that Tehran will follow through on its threats.

"We stay postured, watching the [intelligence] and force movements," Brown said.