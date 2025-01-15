Kurdistan Peshmerga Ministry and US discuss reforms and regional security

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with a US military delegation to discuss strategies for reforming and restructuring the Peshmerga forces.

According to a statement from the ministry, the meeting took place at the Kurdistan Region Presidency and was attended by key officials, including Sheikh Jaafar Sheikh Mustafa, Vice President of the Kurdistan Region; Shoresh Ismail, Minister of Peshmerga; Abdul Khaliq Babiri, Deputy Minister; and Lt. Gen. Issa Uzair, Chief of Staff.

The US delegation was led by Major General Kevin Leahy, Commander of Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, alongside other senior officers.

The discussion focused on enhancing cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the US to advance the reform and reorganization of the Peshmerga forces. The participants reviewed recent progress in the reform process and addressed the obstacles hindering its implementation.

According to the statement, the meeting also outlined future steps to ensure the successful execution of the reforms, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to joint efforts. Broader regional developments and security issues were also discussed as part of the dialogue.