Current draft understanding with Washington is ambiguous, says Khamenei adviser

Shafaq News- Tehran

The draft memorandum currently being negotiated to end the conflict between Iran and the United States is ambiguous, Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stated on Thursday.

In press remarks, Rezaei said US President Donald Trump “wants to pressure us into accepting his conditions, while keeping our conditions ambiguous,” adding that the current draft memorandum of understanding “requires clarification."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Gulf countries would be consulted on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz because of its importance to them, while stressing that Iran and Oman would make the final decisions concerning the waterway.

US President Donald Trump criticized the House of Representatives after lawmakers approved a resolution seeking to limit his authority to continue military operations against Iran without congressional approval.