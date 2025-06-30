CSTO condemns US-Israeli strikes on Iran: Unacceptable escalation

Shafaq News – Cholpon-Ata/Tehran

On Monday, foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led military alliance, denounced recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, warning they pose a threat to regional and global stability.

In a statement released during their meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, the ministers expressed “deep concern over the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East” and condemned the strikes as violations of the UN Charter and international law.

They stressed that attacks on civilian infrastructure, including nuclear energy sites, are “completely unacceptable” and could lead to “devastating consequences for peace and global security.”

The ministers also warned that such operations undermine efforts to establish a nuclear weapons-free zone in the Middle East and heighten the risk of wider destabilization.

CSTO members urged all parties to refrain from further raids on Iranian nuclear sites, particularly those monitored by the IAEA.

“There is no alternative to a peaceful diplomatic resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue,” the ministers affirmed, citing Iran’s continued commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).