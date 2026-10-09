Shafaq News- Tehran

An explosive device detonated on Friday as a police vehicle passed by in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, Iranian state television reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the device had targeted the police vehicle, and no casualty figures were available.

A day earlier, provincial police reported that an officer had been killed in an attack on a security patrol in Zahedan, southeastern Iran. Police said security units were continuing operations to arrest the suspects after identifying them.

Separately, Iranian state television reported an armed attack on a minibus carrying personnel from the army’s ground forces in the Nikshahr area of southeastern Iran.