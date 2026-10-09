Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi police arrested the father, brother and two relatives of a young man found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a room on agricultural land southeast of Baghdad, on suspicion of altering the scene.

A security source told Shafaq News that the detainees admitted during questioning that the young man had shot himself. They also admitted moving the weapon from his hand and altering the scene to make others and security forces believe he had been killed.

Investigators recorded their statements and seized the handgun used in the incident. The four were detained at the Nahrawan Anti-Crime Department pending further legal procedures.

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