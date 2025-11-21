Beirut calls for European pressure on Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Friday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun urged the international community, particularly the European Union (EU), to pressure Israel to halt its attacks in Lebanon.

In a meeting with EU Special Representative for Human Rights Kajsa Ollongren, Aoun said Lebanon welcomes any support the Union can provide, especially ahead of UNIFIL’s scheduled withdrawal in 2027.

Lebanon is committed to keeping weapons solely under army control, he said, stressing that strengthening the military "also serves Europe's security."

His call comes as Israel continues to breach the November 27, 2024 ceasefire. According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has carried out 5,350 violations since the ceasefire took effect and up to November 20, 2025. These include 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,983 air violations. 331 people were killed and 945 wounded during this period.

Earlier, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in the town of al-Tayri, killing a municipal council member, while shrapnel from the blast hit a passing university bus, injuring the driver and several students.

