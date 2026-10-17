Shafaq News- London/ Sanaa

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker came under fire from a small boat off Yemen on Saturday, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The tanker's captain reported that a boat carrying seven people approached the vessel about 140 nautical miles southeast of Al Mukalla. The occupants fired two shots at the tanker, prompting its armed security team to fire two warning shots and force the boat to change course.

UKMTO WARNING 176-26 Click here to view the full product.⤵️ https://t.co/PaiAQ7wxti #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/48q5oqEDu2 — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 17, 2026

Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said coalition forces intercepted four drones over Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and southern Saudi Arabia.

التحالف : اعترضنا ودمرنا 4 مسيرات خلال الساعات الماضية بمناطق الرياض والشرقية والجنوبية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 17, 2026

Saudi media reported two airstrikes on Houthi positions near Jabal Han, west of Taiz city, while Yemen's internationally recognized government said its forces were advancing on several fronts in the province with air support.

Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency accused Saudi warplanes of carrying out four strikes on civilian homes in the Humayr Al-Jabal area of Maqbanah district, Taiz province, killing nine people, including women and children, and wounding 16 others.

Yemen's internationally recognized government, however, blamed Houthi shelling for civilian casualties in the same area. Its Saba news agency accused Houthi forces of shelling Al-Maqdi village, reporting eight civilians killed and six wounded, including women and children.

♦️ عاجل | تعز: لا يزال عدد من المواطنين تحت أنقاض منازلهم وسط صعوبة في انتشالهم إثر الجريمة السعودية بحق منازل المواطنين في عزلة حمير الجبل بمديرية مقبنة #جرائم_السعودية_في_اليمن #وكالة_سبأ — سبأ (@alsyasiah) October 17, 2026

In Dhamar province, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that 20 people were killed or wounded in a cluster-bomb attack targeting homes in Dhuran Anis district.

Earlier on Saturday, an unidentified projectile struck one vessel, while a small boat fired a rocket-propelled grenade at another.