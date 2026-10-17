Shafaq News- Baghdad

A stockpile of expired ammunition exploded at a base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in eastern Baghdad on Saturday evening, the PMF said, as a security source reported that four of its members were wounded.

The blast occurred at a PMF headquarters east of the Army Canal, and no casualties had been recorded, according to a statement from the PMF's media office. A security source told Shafaq News, however, that four PMF members were injured, some of them seriously.

The explosion is the second involving armed-group ammunition in Baghdad this month. On October 1, munitions stored at a site belonging to an armed faction exploded in the capital's southern Dora district, without causing casualties, a security source said at the time.