Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has ranked 13th in the latest Asian club competition standings with 38.513 points, leaving its clubs facing a qualifying playoff for a place in the AFC Champions League Elite under the projected 2028–29 allocation.

According to rankings cited by Transfermarkt, Iraq is provisionally allocated one playoff berth in the AFC Champions League Elite and one direct place in the AFC Champions League Two, with no places in the AFC Challenge League.

The rankings are based on clubs' performances in continental competitions over recent seasons and are used to determine each national association's allocation of places. The 2028–29 allocations remain subject to changes in the standings before they are finalized.

Saudi Arabia leads the Asian rankings with 116.298 points, followed by Japan with 105.841 and South Korea with 76.437. The United Arab Emirates ranks fourth with 71.631 points, ahead of Iran in fifth with 62.161 and Qatar in sixth with 59.552. Jordan sits 12th with 39.546 points, narrowly ahead of Iraq, and is provisionally allocated a direct berth in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Further down the rankings, Oman is 17th with 27.554 points, followed by Bahrain in 18th with 27.174 and Kuwait in 20th with 26.462. Their projected allocations include direct and qualifying places in the AFC Champions League Two.