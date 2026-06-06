Araghchi to Aoun: Lebanon is not a bargaining chip for Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday rejected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's claim that Tehran is using Lebanon as a “bargaining chip” in its negotiations with the United States.

Responding to remarks Aoun made in an interview with CNN, Araghchi argued that Iran was not responsible for Lebanon's suffering, pointing instead to Israel's military actions in the country.

Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis.Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago. Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President. https://t.co/24OJ9uiIXU — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 6, 2026

"Had Lebanon been bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have had a deal long ago. Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President," he added. Tehran has repeatedly maintained that any agreement with Washington must include an end to Israeli hostilities in Lebanon.

Aoun on Friday claimed that Iran was using Lebanon as leverage in its talks with the US and that the Lebanese people were paying the price for Tehran's interests. Addressing Iran, he remarked, "You are not trying to help us," and described growing public fatigue with the conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has described its military operations as a defense of Lebanon against continued Israeli attacks that, according to the country's Health Ministry, have killed 3,558 people and injured 10,870 others, including women and children, since March 2.