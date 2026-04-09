Iran threatens “regret-inducing” response to Israel over deadly Lebanon strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned on Thursday that Israel will face “harsh and regret-inducing” punishment over what he described as brutality in Lebanon.

According to a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, Qaani accused Israel of a long record of attacks on civilians, including women and children, and called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “criminal and child-killing.”

On April 8, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week truce with Iran following talks involving Pakistan and a 10-point Iranian proposal he described as a basis for a broader agreement. Pakistani officials indicated Lebanon was included in the arrangement, while Trump described Israeli operations there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah and outside the deal.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued the same day, killing 182 people and wounding 890, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Hezbollah asserted its “legitimate and legal right” to respond to the strikes, warning that the victims’ blood “will not go in vain.” Iran, which has moved to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, signaled it may reconsider the truce, informing mediators it will only join further talks if Lebanon is formally included in the ceasefire.