Israel strikes 470+ targets in Iran and Lebanon, Hezbollah hits Haifa oil refinery

Shafaq News- Beirut/ Tehran

The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it carried out large-scale strikes against more than 300 targets in Iran and over 170 in Lebanon within 48 hours, as the regional confrontation intensifies.

According to a statement, strikes inside Iran targeted missile storage sites above and underground, destroyed dozens of ballistic missile launch platforms, and hit bases belonging to the Basij paramilitary force and internal security units, as well as a special-unit headquarters in Alborz province. The operations also destroyed 16 aircraft belonging to the Quds Force, the external operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which Israel alleged were used to transport weapons to Hezbollah, and struck an underground bunker associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, located beneath a leadership command complex.

#عاجل خلال 48 ساعة: استهداف أكثر من 300 هدف إرهابي في إيران وأكثر من 170 هدف إرهابي في لبنانخلال نهاية الأسبوع تم تنفيذ عشرات موجات الغارات الواسعة في طهران ومناطق أخرى داخل إيران.ومن بين الأهداف التي تم استهدافها:❌مواقع لتخزين الصواريخ فوق الأرض وتحتها❌تدمير المخبأ تحت… pic.twitter.com/dVLemRDTWL — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 7, 2026

The escalation comes after joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), one strike hit a girls’ school, killing 168 students, while the overall death toll from the attacks has reached at least 1,332 people.

In Lebanon, Israeli aircraft targeted what the military described as Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and other areas, including missile launch platforms, weapons depots in southern Lebanon, and military sites in the Bekaa Valley, while also reporting the killing of several Hezbollah commanders in Beirut and a Hamas commander in the northern city of Tripoli.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah on Saturday conducted 14 military operations against Israel, including a missile strike on the Tel Hashomer base, the Israeli military’s southern command headquarters southeast of Tel Aviv; a rocket salvo targeting a large concentration of Israeli military vehicles near the Hunin gate opposite the Lebanese town of Markaba; drone attacks on the ELTA military industries facility northeast of Haifa and the Haifa oil refinery; and explosive drone strikes against Israeli troop gatherings at a newly established position near the southern outskirts of the border town of Khiam.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 294 people and wounded 1,023 others.