Araghchi tells US to exit region after strikes on Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday warned the United States to leave the region if it wanted to remain safe, vowing that Tehran would “leave no hostile action unanswered.”

Araghchi also argued that Washington had chosen to "test" Iran's determination despite what he characterized as US setbacks on the battlefield, adding that "the history of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on the dire fate of intruding outsiders.”

Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination.Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered.Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders. pic.twitter.com/O17GGtklxA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

His remarks came after the United States launched what it described as self-defense strikes against military targets in southern Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the operation was a response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran denied any role in the incident, saying no deliberate action had targeted the aircraft.