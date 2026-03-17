Araghchi calls on UN to condemn US, Israel attacks on Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the United Nations to “strongly and clearly” condemn US and Israeli military actions against Iran, during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, an official statement said Tuesday.

Araghchi described the strikes as a “blatant violation” of the UN Charter and international law, stressing the UN’s responsibility —particularly that of the Secretary-General— to act under Chapter VII of the Charter, and “hold the aggressors accountable.”

He also argued that instability in the Strait of Hormuz stems from US and Israeli actions, warning that maritime tensions cannot be separated from the wider regional conflict, and urging the international community to condemn the military operations and press for their halt.

A widening regional conflict erupted after joint deadly US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28 targeted multiple locations across the country. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities across the region, and imposed restrictions on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait carries around 20% of global oil shipments and roughly 4.5% of world trade. Iran has indicated that shipping remains open to international shipping except for vessels belonging to the United States and its allies. US President Donald Trump said securing the Strait would require time and international coordination, urging NATO allies to participate, while Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France declined, citing national interest considerations and operational readiness.