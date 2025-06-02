Anti-Tank missile kills 3 Israeli troops in Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Monday, three Israeli soldiers were killed and two others critically wounded after an anti-tank missile struck a military Hummer vehicle in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

Israeli outlets described the incident as a “complex and difficult ambush,” with the soldiers reportedly belonging to the army’s Ninth Brigade. Three military helicopters were deployed to extract the casualties, but heavy gunfire in the vicinity disrupted the operation.

Additional helicopters conducted intensive fire around the area in an effort to suppress attacks and secure the evacuation. One aircraft reportedly came under fire while attempting to reach the wounded. Due to the intensity of the clashes, evacuation efforts were suspended.

The incident in Jabalia unfolded alongside a broader escalation across the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes targeted several areas on Monday, leaving dozens of Palestinians dead. According to health authorities in Gaza, the total number of casualties since the war began on October 7, 2023, has surpassed 54,000 dead, with more than 124,000 injured.

Meanwhile, Hamas accused the Israeli military of targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and medical centers. The group warned that tens of thousands of patients, particularly women, children, and the elderly, remain without access to essential healthcare or treatment for chronic illnesses.

It also pointed to what it described as “ongoing violations of international law,” drawing attention to continued political and military backing for Israel’s campaign from the United States.