Abu Abdul Rahman al-Libi reportedly targeted near Syria’s Qara

Abu Abdul Rahman al-Libi reportedly targeted near Syria’s Qara
2026-10-26T18:05:31+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

A vehicle targeted near the Syrian town of Qara on the Damascus–Homs highway was carrying Abu Abdul Rahman al-Libi, who currently holds a position in the General Security Service, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

Al-Libi (the Libyan) is known as a former military commander in Hurras al-Din, an armed group linked to al-Qaeda.

The incident comes about 20 months after reports circulated that al-Libi had been killed in a previous strike by the international coalition on February 15, 2025, on the road near Orm al-Joz in the southern Idlib countryside.

At the time, the vehicle carrying al-Libi and Fadl al-Libi was targeted in an airstrike that killed the latter.

Meanwhile, a loud explosion was heard in the Syrian city of Saraqib in the Idlib countryside, sending ammunition and rockets flying, though details remain unclear. Activists on social media reported that the blast occurred near a fuel station. No further details were available at the time of the report.

Separately, an explosion was reported on Sunday in the village of Ayyash in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria.

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