Shafaq News- Saladin

A number of displaced families returned on Monday to the village of Zanjali in Amerli district, in Iraq's Saladin province, more than a decade after fleeing attacks by ISIS, the district's administrator, Maytham Nouri, said.

The return was coordinated with security commanders and took place in the presence of the area's operations commander, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces' (PMF) 52nd Brigade, and army, police, and PMF officers, to ensure it went smoothly and to reinforce security in the area, Nouri told Shafaq News.

Like other villages in Amerli district, Zanjali came under ISIS attack in 2014, when the group overran large parts of Salahuddin, forcing its residents to flee. Reconstruction of the village began this year.