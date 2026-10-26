Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Agriculture on Monday denied reports that it had banned imports of eight agricultural products through Al-Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said claims circulating on social media about the alleged restrictions were baseless, adding that it had neither requested nor issued any directive banning the products.

The products are apples, bananas, kiwis, pomegranates, cowpeas, green peppers, garlic and cucumbers.