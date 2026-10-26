Shafaq News- Gaza/ West Bank

The Israeli military said it killed four members of the military wings of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in strikes across the northern, southern, and central Gaza Strip.

According to the military, three operatives were killed on Sunday: Alaa Abu Zaid and Hamdan Suleiman Ibrahim Abu Amra, both members of the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Fawzi Salam Odat Allah Sawarha, a Hamas sniper operative whom the military accused of advancing sniper attacks against Israeli troops.

In a separate strike in northern Gaza on Saturday, the military said it killed Muhammad Anan Muhammad Al-Rawaj, whom it identified as the head of a Hamas Nukhba cell.

The Israeli military accused the four operatives of advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to restore Hamas and Islamic Jihad's military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire. It said the strikes were carried out to eliminate the threats posed by the individuals.

🔴 ELIMINATED: 4 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in several strikes across Gaza. Among those eliminated on Sunday: • Alaa Abu Zaid & Hamdan Suleiman Ibrahim Abu Amra - Islamic Jihad terrorists. • Fawzi Salam Odat Allah Sawarha - a Hamas sniper operative. In a separate strike in northern Gaza over the weekend, Muhammad Anan Muhammad Al-Rawaj, head of a Nukhba cell in Hamas’ military wing, was also eliminated. Recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to restore their organizations’ military capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2026

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,555, with 175,727 others injured.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces demolished a building in the town of Bani Naim, east of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

The United Nations warned that Israel’s military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Khalil raises serious concerns about “ethnic cleansing.” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said collective punishment was a serious violation of international law.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to launch a large-scale operation in the West Bank involving the evacuation of residents, searches of neighborhoods and the demolition of infrastructure.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over escalating tensions and violence in the West Bank. The ministry also described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about the possibility of imposing full Israeli control over the West Bank as worrying.