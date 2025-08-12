+20 nations warn against Israeli expansion as Gaza toll climbs

Shafaq News – Gaza

100 people were killed and 513 wounded in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday, amid mounting international warnings over Israel’s military campaign and the deepening humanitarian crisis.

Several victims remain trapped as rescue teams face difficulty reaching them due to the intensity of the bombardment. Since October 7, 2023, the ministry has recorded 61,599 deaths and 154,088 injuries. In the past day, 31 fatalities and 388 injuries occurred during aid distribution, bringing the total in such incidents to 1,838 dead and over 13,409 wounded. Hospitals also registered five deaths from famine and malnutrition, including two children, raising that toll to 227, among them 103 children.

Daily; funeral, farewell and great sadness.. Funeral of martyrs, including children, killed by the occupation around the American aid center in the northern Gaza Strip.

A joint statement by the foreign ministers of 24 countries, three European commissioners, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy warned that “famine is unfolding before our eyes” in Gaza and urged urgent steps to halt and reverse starvation. It called on Israel to authorize international NGO shipments, lift restrictive registration requirements, and allow large-scale humanitarian access.

“We need a ceasefire that can end the war.”

Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell joined 110 former members of the European Parliament in urging suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement, warning that inaction could breach Article 265 of the Treaty for culpable inaction.

Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell joined 110 former Members of the European Parliament in calling to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement. Failure risks violating Article 265 of the Treaty for culpable inaction.

Meanwhile, France cautioned that any expansion of Israeli operations into Gaza City and al-Mawasi would be “a recipe for disaster: more civilian victims, the endangering of the hostages, a war without end,” calling instead for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, civilian protection, and large-scale humanitarian aid. It proposed a temporary UN-mandated stabilization mission, noting that efforts are underway with partners to secure Security Council approval.

France stated: "The extension of the Israeli operation to Gaza City and Al-Mawasi would be a recipe for disaster: more civilian victims, the endangering of the hostages, a war without end. The only way out is a permanent ceasefire, the release of the hostages, the protection of civilians and large-scale humanitarian aid."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that the Security Cabinet approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, blaming Hamas’s refusal to compromise in ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas, for its part, accused Israel of striking homes and displacement camps, obstructing humanitarian deliveries, and creating famine conditions. It called on Arab and Islamic states to leverage their influence with the United States to halt the offensive and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.