Shafaq News- Daraa

An Israeli military convoy of about 12 vehicles entered several villages in western Daraa on Thursday before withdrawing, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said, marking the latest ground incursion into southern Syria.

The convoy moved into the Yarmouk Basin from southern Quneitra, passing through Saida Al-Golan, Jamla, and Abdeen before reaching Maariya. The vehicles deployed along several roads and residential areas before leaving later in the morning, with no casualties or property damage reported.

#المرصد_السوريرتل عسكري إسرائيلي يتوغل من القنيطرة نحو قرى حوض اليرموك غربي #درعاhttps://t.co/o9KXrDIcHB — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) October 1, 2026

Israeli operations have intensified across Quneitra and Daraa in recent days. The Sijil Center documented 89 incidents across the two provinces and the Damascus countryside between Sept. 22 and 30, including 38 ground incursions.

Quneitra accounted for 61 cases, including 31 incursions, five strikes, seven raids, five checkpoints, two detentions, and seven instances of aircraft activity. Daraa registered 24, comprising six incursions, 13 instances of aircraft activity, two checkpoints, one raid, and one strike. Four others occurred in the Damascus countryside, among them one incursion and three instances of aircraft activity.