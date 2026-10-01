Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday hailed the end of the US-led Coalition’s military mission in Iraq as a victory for the regional “resistance” and the start of a broader effort to end US influence in West Asia.

The IRGC, in a statement carried by Iranian media, attributed the departure of foreign forces to Iraqis’ determination to preserve their independence, arguing that “national will” had prevailed over foreign domination.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi formally announced on Wednesday that the Coalition’s mission against ISIS had ended, with Iraqi forces assuming full responsibility for the country’s security.

The Pentagon also confirmed the conclusion of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq after 12 years, with Coalition personnel and equipment completing their departure from Erbil Air Base under the September 2024 Baghdad-Washington agreement. Iraq-US security cooperation will continue bilaterally through intelligence sharing, training, and arms support.