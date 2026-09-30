Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli strike on a Lebanese Army vehicle in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, southern Lebanon, wounded a soldier and three civilians on Wednesday, the Lebanese Army said.

Israel had not immediately commented on the incident.

إصابة عسكري بجروح بليغة، نتيجة استهداف إسرائيلي معاد لآلية للجيش، إضافة إلى إصابة 3 مدنيين، في منطقة النبطية الفوقا.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/wPB51K695c — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) September 30, 2026

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported multiple strikes since overnight. An Israeli drone strike hit Nabatieh Al-Fawqa; it also reported that an Israeli Merkava tank fired two shells toward a house in the Al-Deir area of Baraashit at dawn. Artillery fire hit Haddatha, Kfar Tibnit, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah and Baraashit, as well as Wadi Al-Salouqi.

Israeli forces also carried out two explosions in wooded areas near Beit Yahoun and Aita Al-Jabal, while Israeli warplanes flew intensively over southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning. Artillery fire also targeted Al-Mansouri at dawn, according to NNA.

No casualties were reported.

The incidents come despite a US-brokered framework signed in Washington on June 26, 2026, after five rounds of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. Two other rounds followed in July and August, with an eighth expected in October.

Read more: South Lebanon framework

The Lebanese Army said on September 9 that it had documented about 7,700 Israeli violations of the framework since it was signed, adding that Israeli forces had also opened fire in proximity to Army personnel and patrols.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from March 2 through September 25 stood at 4,386 killed and 12,413 wounded.

Read more: Southern Lebanese return home without feeling safe