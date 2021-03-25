Violent clashes erupted between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok

Shafaq News / Violent clashes erupted on Thursday evening between the Turkish army and PKK fighters in Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that, "Violent clashes broke out between the Turkish army – which used helicopters- and PKK militants in the vicinity of the village of Kiste in Kani Masi, north of Dohuk on the borders with Turkey."

The source added that the clashes are still going.

No further information so far.

On the other hand, an eyewitness in Bikova district of Dohuk told Shafaq News Agency that the PKK militants fired today two missiles at a Turkish army post in the village of Beri in the Kani Masi district.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of PKK in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union and United States.