Under Russian auspices, a ceasefire in al-Qamishli

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-23T18:12:33+0000
Under Russian auspices, a ceasefire in al-Qamishli

Shafaq News / The Asayish forces of The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria announced on Friday a ceasefire in al-Qamishli until tomorrow morning, with a Russian guarantee.

The Asayish said in a statement, "It was agreed on a temporary armistice that begins today, Friday, 4/23/2021 at 7 pm until Saturday, 4/24/2021 at 10 am until an agreement is reached on the terms of the ceasefire."

In the same context, Shafaq News Agency correspondent in al-Qamishli reported today that the Asayish managed to control a large area of Tayy, the stronghold of the National Defense Forces, south of the city.

The city of Qamishli has been witnessing violent clashes between the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and the National Defense Forces of the Syrian government.

