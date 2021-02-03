US delegation supervising the Kurdish negotiations arrives in AANES

Shafaq News / A US State Department delegation has arrived in the Autonomous Administration in Northeastern Syria to oversight the Kurdish-Kurdish negotiations.

An informed source told Shafaq News, "the Kurdish National Council held the first meeting today, Wednesday, with the US State Department delegation and the SDF leader, Mazloum Abdi, at a military base in al-Hasakah countryside."

"The SDF leader, in the presence of representatives of the US State Department, discussed with the Kurdish Council the resumption of Kurdish negotiations in the current month," the source continued.

The source added, "the Kurdish Council called demanded stopping the arrest campaign and easing the restrictions imposed upon his supporters by the security services of the Autonomous Administration as a condition for the resumption of negotiations."

The third stage of the Kurdish negotiations comes amid a state of escalating tension between the two parties after the security forces affiliated with the Autonomous Administration arrested activists and members of the Kurdish National Council.

The opposition Kurdish National Council in Syria (which includes 16 parties) and the Kurdish national unity parties (which includes 25 parties and a political movement) entered into negotiations under American auspices in the Autonomous Administration region in northeastern Syria and under the supervision of the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mazloum Abdi in early April.

During the previous stages of negotiations, the two parties reached an agreement on a "political document" and set a "political reference" between the two parties to establish a joint administration in the region.

However, the presidential elections and the transfer of authority in the US put the negotiations between the two poles of Syria's Kurdish political movement on hold.