Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Two killed by unknown assailants in Deir ezzor

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-17T19:33:47+0000
Two killed by unknown assailants in Deir ezzor

Shafaq News/ A woman and a man were dead shot by unknown assailants in al-Shuhail village in Deir ezzor countryside in northeastern Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle sprayed a car with machine-gun fire, killing the man and the woman inside the car immediately before heading to an unknown destination.

"Fingers are pointing toward ISIS cells. It usually conducts its operations this way."

Since the beginning of the current year, the ISIS organization has intensified its attacks against tribal dignitaries advocating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), SDF fighters, and public servants in the Autonomous Administration.

related

The Asayish dismantles a landmine in Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-02-17 14:14:37
The Asayish dismantles a landmine in Deir Ezzor