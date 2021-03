Shafaq News / The Media Center of the Internal Security Forces in northern and eastern Syria-Asayish, reported that its forces discovered weapons depots and explosive devices in Deir Ezzor.

The center stated, "the Asayish Special Forces (H.A.T) managed to find caches and weapons depots belonging to ISIS in the countryside of Deir Ezzor today at dawn."

The Center confirmed that their special forces raided the depots in Abu Khashab town in Deir Ezzor and seized weapons and ammunition.