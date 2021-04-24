Supported by the Coalition, SDF arrests two ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces apprehended two ISIS terrorists earlier today, Saturday, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The account of the Coordination and Military Operations center of the SDF tweeted, "two members of Daesh [ISIS] were arrested in a security operation in Al-Ozba in east of Deir Ezzor."

"Weapons and equipment were found with the cell," it added.

"The 'International Coalition' supplied air surveillance in the continuing efforts to combat terrorism in Northeastern Syria areas."

SDF has conducted dozens of security and military operations in the countryside of al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor to curb the re-emerging ISIS activity in the region.