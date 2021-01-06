Report

Date: 2021-01-06T16:02:31+0000
The Asayish forces dismantle a mine in the countryside of Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News / The Asayish announced that it had dismantled a mine intended for detonation in the countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The Asayish said in a statement that it imposed a security cordon.

Last Monday, The Asayish forces dismantled an explosive device in Al-Sour in Deir Ezzor countryside.

ISIS had planted mines and explosive devices during its control over the countryside of Al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor. Some of them exploded, killing and Injured citizens and military personnel, while many are still planted in the area.

