The Asayish forces arrest prominent ISIS leaders 

Shafaq News/ The Asayish security agency in the Kurdistan region announced arresting ISIS leaders and a terrorist gang in al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja.

A statement by the agency said that the detainees were working as active cells that work to destabilize the security situation in the region and implement ISIS plans.

The statement added that after one month of follow-up, the forces managed to locate the terrorists, monitor them, and arrested the four terrorists, including two ISIS leaders who supervised and participated in many terrorist attacks.

The investigations proved that the arrested were ISIS terrorists who committed many crimes against humanity in several Iraqi and Kurdish cities, and planned to carry out terrorist acts, according to the statement.

Further details will be disclosed later.