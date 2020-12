The Asayish to close all border crossings in NES as the New year's day approaches

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-25T20:12:28+0000

Shafaq News / The Asayish internal security forces of the Autonomous Administration in north and east Syria announced that all border crossings in the areas they control would be closed, amid tightened security measures as New year's day approaches. The forces said in a statement that all border crossings would be closed from December 30 until January 2, 2021.

