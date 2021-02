The Asayish dismantles a landmine in Deir Ezzor

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-17T14:14:37+0000

Shafaq News / The bomb squad of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in northern and eastern Syria dismantled a landmine in the town of Al-Ezbet in Deir Ezzor countryside. The Media Center of the Asayish said that the mine had been set for detonation by remote control. The mine contained 20 kg of explosive TNT and was dismantled and removed safely, according to the Asayish statement.

