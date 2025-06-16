Turkish shelling ignites farms in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a large-scale fire broke out in northern Duhok province following Turkish artillery shelling targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that the fire swept through farmlands and forested areas in the Nahili region of Amedi district, north of the province, as a result of the shelling.

They added that the flames are still burning and continue to spread toward new areas, while civil defense teams are struggling to contain the blaze due to ongoing security tensions and the difficulty of reaching the affected sites.

Despite the PKK’s dissolution, the Turkish military has more than 130 artillery attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan.