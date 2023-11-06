Turkish artillery attacks reported in KRI

Shafaq News / A reliable source reported an intense attack by Turkish artillery on the village of Koherzi, located in Amedi district north of Duhok.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that two shells fell within the village's borders, while several others landed in the surrounding areas, fortunately causing no injuries among the residents.

In a related context, various areas within the Makhmur Mountain range were subjected to similar attacks, targeting sites associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, according to the same source.

Additionally, the Counter-Terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region issued a statement indicating that at 11:15 AM today, a Turkish drone targeted a group of Kurdistan Workers' Party members in the village of Boskini within the Rania district of Raperin administration. The attack resulted in the death of two individuals and the injury of two others.