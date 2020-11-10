Report

60+ Turkish shells landed in a border area of Kurdistan region, local official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-10T11:16:30+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish artillery attacks on Tuesday the vicinity of a village in Darkar sub-district, northwest of Zakho district, according to a local source.

Shalash Fendi, Mayor of Darkar sub-district, told Shafaq News agency, "More than sixty artillery shells fell in the vicinity of the village of Sharanish, of which 3-4 fell near the Iraqi border guards, while one shell fell near Darkar displacement camp."

Shlash added, "the bombing resulted in material damage to the property of the area's farmers, without any civilian casualties."

Turkey has intensified its air and artillery bombardment on the border areas in Kurdistan region for several months, under the pretext of the presence of PKK fighters.

