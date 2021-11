Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish artillery bombed the vicinity of a village in Duhok Governorate.

The director of the Kani Masi district of Al-Amadiyah district, north of Duhok Serbest Aqrawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish artillery bombed this morning the vicinity of Dirkla Sida village, south of the district."

Aqrawi added that "three shells landed near the village, causing material damage to the farms of the villagers."