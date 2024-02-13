Turkish airstrikes hit PKK Sites near Amadiya, Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft struck on Tuesday, sites affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Matin Mount range overlooking the Amadiya district, north of Duhok, northern Iraq.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency the bombing focused on the vicinity of the villages of Koharzi and Balafah in the Nahili area.

He did not provide details about the size of the losses.

Notably, Turkiye has launched several military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, involving airstrikes and ground incursions.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.