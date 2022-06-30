Turkish aircraft target areas in Amedi district

Shafaq News / The deputy commissioner of Amedi district, Warshin Salman, said on Thursday that Turkish aircraft targeted areas in the district, north of Duhok.

Salman told Shafaq News agency that the attack targeted Sarkali and Sakiri areas.

It is still unknown whether the attack caused casualties or not.

Turkey has recently intensified its aerial and artillery bombardment on border areas within the Kurdistan Region. Ankara says it is targeting PKK fighters deployed on its borders with the region.