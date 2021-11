Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft has heavily bombarded the vicinity of the Huror village in Amadiyah district, north of Duhok, earlier today, Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that 14 air-to-ground missiles landed near Huror in Berwari Bala of the Kani Masi sub-district.

"The Turkish bombardment has caused grave damages to the farms and nearby forests," the eyewitnesses said.