Turkish aircraft target areas north of Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft bombarded mountainous areas in Amedi district, north of Duhok governorate.

It is still unknown whether the bombing had caused causalities or not.

Yesterday, a local source reported that fire erupted in agricultural lands in five border villages in Duhok due to Turkish shelling.

Activist and journalist Iyad Harouri told Shafaq News Agency that thousands of dunums of agricultural land and forests were burned due to Turkish artillery shelling in Kani Massi district.

Harouri added that civil defense teams are unable to reach the area and put out the fires, due to the continuous shelling and the areas’ rugged roads.