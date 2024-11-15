Turkish helicopters attack PKK “strategic" positions north of Kurdistan’s Duhok: Source

Shafaq News/ Turkish helicopter gunships attacked “strategic positions” of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region, a security source in the province reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News, "Two helicopters struck strategic PKK positions in the Matin Mountain range, overlooking the Al-Amadiya district, last night."

“The attack targeted mountain peaks near the villages of Koherzi and Blafa,” he added. “The extent of casualties and material damage has not yet been determined.”

On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that “the Turkish Armed Forces had killed 48 PKK members during operations in Iraq and Syria last week,” noting that “the number of PKK militants killed since the beginning of 2024 has risen to 2,505.”

About PKK

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.

Since the start of summer 2024, the Turkish military has intensified operations in the region, targeting PKK positions and fortifications in the Matin Mountain range with warplanes and drones. In response, PKK fighters have stayed entrenched in caves and mountain shelters, hindering the success of Turkish operations.