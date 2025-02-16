Traffic congestion tops Iraq's problems, says President Barzani

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani described on Sunday the current situation in Iraq as stable, with ongoing projects, although the "biggest problem" remains traffic congestion.

In a press conference held in Munich, Germany, Barzani expressed his satisfaction in seeing that "Iraq does not have major problems. The Iraqi people deserve a better life, and we view steps to resolve issues positively, no matter how small."

Regarding the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, Barzani affirmed that it is currently much improved, adding, "We see the federal prime minister making sincere efforts to resolve issues between the two sides, and we are working as a team today, complementing each other."

On the Peshmerga forces, the President explained that the international coalition is involved in the process of reforming the Peshmerga forces, noting that the process is "serious, though not proceeding quickly."

He further mentioned that all the world leaders he met with confirmed their commitment and desire to unify the Peshmerga forces.