Tourism returns to Erbil as markets rebound after tensions

Shafaq News- Erbil

Markets in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, have regained activity, with commercial movement and consumer spending picking up after a slowdown linked to recent US–Iran tensions.

Following the de-escalation and full reopening of airspace, central Erbil —particularly around the historic Citadel— has filled again with residents and tourists, as shopping centers and traditional markets resume normal activity.

During the tensions, many customers limited purchases to essential goods, while traders closely monitored flight operations due to their reliance on air imports and cargo. “Everyone was asking about flights,” shop owner Tahseen Mohammed told Shafaq News, adding that orders have resumed with the return of air traffic.

Market workers estimate activity has increased by around 30% after the reopening of airspace, which had forced the cancellation of dozens of bookings for both business travelers and tourists.

Travel plans that had been delayed during the escalation are now moving forward again. “Once we heard the airspace had reopened, we booked immediately and came to Erbil,” said Alaa al-Qaisi, who arrived from Hilla city with his family for a weekend visit.

He described the capital as lively, with active markets, reasonable prices, and an atmosphere that encourages visitors to spend time and shop.

Read more: Discover Kurdistan: The Middle East's best-kept travel secret