Talabani: disputes with Baghdad impede Kurdistan's opportunity to export gas

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, on Saturday said that the legal disputes between the federal and regional governments stand as a major impediment to exporting the region's gas to the world.

In a post he shared on his personal Facebook account, Talabani said, "It is true that Kurdistan is ahead of a historic opportunity to export gas. However, and before everything, we have to solve our legal problems with Baghdad."

Talabani's remarks came after a meeting he held with the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum.