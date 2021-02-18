Talabani: Kurdistan is a safe environment for investment

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, confirmed that the Kurdistan Region is a safe environment to attract foreign companies and investors.

On the sidelines of his participation in the French-Iraqi Business Council online meeting, Talabani said that the reforms that the regional government is carrying out provide a suitable ground for foreign companies.

Talabani assured the French companies and investors that the situation in the Kurdistan region is stable, adding that the regional government will never allow any similar incident to the one that happened in the past days in Erbil.

In the same context, Talabani touched on the government's strategy in diversifying the region's economy, and emphasized the importance of the agriculture and industry sectors that French companies can help the region in developing them.

Furthermore, he shed light on the latest developments in the Baghdad-Erbil talks, and confirmed that in order to enhance both parties' capabilities to attract foreign investors, security and political stability must be protected.